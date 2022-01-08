One month after giving birth, Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, flaunts her post-baby bod in a sports bra and tights.

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, flaunts her post-baby bod in a sports bra and tights one month after giving birth.

Maralee Nichols, TRISTAN Thompson’s baby mama, wore a sports bra and tights about a month after giving birth to his third child to flaunt her post-baby body.

In an Instagram Story, Maralee, 31, flexed her muscles.

Tristan’s baby mama teased her sexy gym gear in a mirror selfie.

As she stood on top of the matt, she wore white sneakers.

Her abs were exposed thanks to her white sports bra’s midriff cutout.

The knees of her pink tights were striped with white.

Maralee’s black hair was long and straight, reaching to her elbows.

After the two had fought in court, Maralee gave birth to Tristan’s third child, a baby boy, on December 1, 2021.

The former fitness instructor filed a lawsuit in order to receive financial assistance from the athlete.

In her legal filing, she claimed that she and Tristan, 30, conceived the child on his birthday in March 2021.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was “exclusively” dating Tristan at the time, and had forgiven him for his previous infidelity scandals.

Child support could cost the NBA up to (dollar)40,000 per month.

True, Tristan and Khloe’s three-year-old daughter, is theirs.

He also has a five-year-old son named Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, for whom he is currently paying child support.

In a lengthy Instagram post in early January, the Sacramento Kings player revealed that he and his trainer are the parents of a baby boy.

“Today, the paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Tristan confessed on social media.

“I fully accept responsibility for my actions,” he continued.

I was looking forward to raising our son together now that paternity had been established.

“I apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed both publicly and privately throughout this ordeal.”

He apologized to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum in a separate Instagram Story, saying, “You don’t deserve this.”

You are not deserving of the pain and humiliation I have inflicted upon you.

“You don’t deserve to be treated the way I have over the years.”

My actions have certainly not reflected how I feel about you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think,” he concluded.

“I’m so sorry once more.”

Tristan was recently filmed picking up his daughter True and showering her with roses, according to TMZ…

