One month after his breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes admits to having a “hard time with social media.”

One month after his breakup with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes admits he’s having a “hard time with social media.”

Shawn Mendes explained why he’s been having trouble going on social media lately while discussing his breakup song “It’ll Be Okay.”

Below is a video of his message to his fans.

Shawn Mendes’ social media relationship is complicated.

Despite taking a break from Instagram recently, the superstar singer returned to the social media platform in December.

“I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” Mendes, 23, said in a video message to his Instagram followers, taken at his home in Toronto.

I’m having some issues with social media and my relationship with it at the moment.

But a lot of people have been sending me videos and informing me about what’s going on.”

“When I make music, the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me,” Mendes said, confirming his split from Camila Cabello in November.

And a lot of the time when I’m writing songs, I’m using music as a way to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able to reach by simply talking to people or thinking about it.”

He also mentioned that he’s seen TikTok videos of fans crying over his song.

“And I hope that’s because there’s some truth and honesty in the song,” he explained.

“And I’m just so proud of that song, and I’m so grateful that you guys are connecting with it, and that people are being vulnerable with it, and just having fun with it.”

Mendes concluded his message by saying, “I just wanted to come on here and show my love and appreciation.”

“I see you guys and I see how much love you’re giving this song and me, and that means a lot to me.”

So, thank you; I adore you.”

“It’ll Be Okay” was released by Mendes in December.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” he and Cabello, 24, said in a…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Shawn Mendes Admits He’s Having a “Hard Time With Social Media” One Month After Camila Cabello Breakup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)