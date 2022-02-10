One month after his shocking death, Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo says her late husband “lived life to the fullest.”

One month after Bob Saget’s shocking death, his wife Kelly Rizzo says her late husband ‘lived life to the fullest.’

One month after BOB Saget’s shocking death, his wife, Kelly Rizzo, reflected on their time together, gushing about how he “lived life to the fullest.”

On Wednesday, the family of the late Full House star revealed his cause of death, confirming that he died of a brain bleed.

Kelly marked the one-month anniversary of Bob’s death with a touching Instagram post on Wednesday.

She posted a video that was made up of clips from their various adventures stitched together.

“One month without this incredible man,” she gushed in the emotional caption.

“Bob lived his life to the fullest.

He’d been through so much over the years that he’d always tell me, ‘Look, life is hard; we need to enjoy it as much as we can.'”

“And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring incredible food from all over the world,” she continued.

When we were out at a restaurant, a hotel lobby bar, or even in our own kitchen, I would try out a new recipe on him, we were in our happy place together.

“He was never shy about ordering, and he’d even tell you to order everything on the menu that you wanted because he wanted to make sure you got the most out of everything.”

“Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy,” she continued in her caption.

I’m not sure how to express how much I’ll miss this.”

Kelly’s heartfelt tribute came as it was revealed that Bob had been hit in the head in his Orlando hotel room shortly before his death.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to express their support for Kelly, saying how much they missed Bob as well.

“Food and fellowship do good things for the soul and for connection,” one commenter said.

I’m glad you’ve got these memories.”

“Sending all my love,” another added.

“Miss him,” a third said.

“This was stunning.”

“Bob knew what life was all about,” wrote another blogger.

He understood that it was all about savoring every moment.

He loved nothing more than spending time with you and his girls, savoring the good times that life had to offer.

“I’d be lying if I said I got through it without crying. Love you so much, Kelly.”

“Videos of amazing memories mean the world,” Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband not long ago, wrote.

“So much love being sent your way today (and every day),” wrote John Mayer, a mutual friend of Kelly and Bob.

Bob’s cause was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.