One month after the death of his son Zen, Nick Cannon says he’s “still missing my little dude.”

Nick Cannon paid tribute to his five-month-old son Zen’s “spirit and brightness” in an emotional Instagram post, lamenting his “little dude’s” death from brain cancer in December.

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his “angel” son Zen.

On January 15th,

As part of an emotional Instagram tribute to his five-month-old son who died from brain cancer in December, the Nick Cannon Show host shared a photo of him sitting down with five of his children—including twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey.

“I’m still missing my little dude… His spirit and brightness were soo strong,” Cannon wrote.

“We ALL miss you, young King! Forever Our Angel!” the actor continued.

Zen, Cannon’s seventh child, was born in July 2021 to Alyssa Scott, a model.

Zen died of brain cancer, which was discovered when they took him for a health checkup, on an episode of his talk show in December.

At the time, he told the audience, “We thought it would be a routine process.”

“We went in just to have his sinuses checked, and they said they were pretty cool.”

“However, by the time we discovered that he was suffering from another illness, it was too late.”

And I think it was called fluid that was building up in his head, if I’m not mistaken, and that was the cause,” Nick explained, referring to the condition hydrocephalus.

“His brows were beginning to swell.

They called it a malignant tumor in his head when we found out it was more.”

“You never know what people are going through,” he said at the end.

Give your family a big hug.

Someone must be kissed.

“Tell them you care.”

In addition to Zen, Moroccan, and Monroe, Cannon and ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell have a son named Golden “Sagon” Cannon and a daughter named Powerful QueenCannon.

In June 2021, he and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon.

Cannon revealed a few days after Zen’s death that he had gotten a five-hour rib tattoo in his memory.

Nick said in December, “Last night, I got the opportunity to get a tattoo of my son, Zen, as an angel on my rib.”

“It was a lot of work,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Nick Cannon Says He’s “Still Missing My Little Dude” One Month After Son Zen’s Death