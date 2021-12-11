One month after the rapper’s Astroworld concert, which left ten people dead, his spiked seltzer Cacti was discontinued.

One month after the rapper’s Astroworld concert, which left ten people dead, Travis Scott’s spiked seltzer Cacti was discontinued.

The news comes just one month after ten people were killed at the rapper’s Astroworld concert.

The alcoholic beverage company Anheuser-Busch has decided to discontinue the beverage, according to TMZ.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to cease all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer,” the company said on Friday.

“We believe that fans of the brand will appreciate and respect this decision.”

According to AdAge, the company would not say whether the decision was influenced by the Astroworld disaster.

However, a source close to Travis, 30, told TMZ that the rapper and his company had already agreed to part ways on November 30.

“This is not a cancellation or a creasing of an ongoing agreement,” the source explained.

“Travis was clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now,” the rapper’s rep later told TMZ.

CACTI requested that AB InBev notify their wholesalers that there will be no product available at this time.”

Another insider told the outlet on Saturday that the Cacti line isn’t technically “discontinued.”

Instead, distribution has been put on hold for the time being, with the hope of bringing the beverage back in the future.

During his performance at the festival last month, ten people died and hundreds were injured.

At around 9.15 p.m., the crowd began to “compress towards the front of the stage,” causing panic, according to Texas officials.

Minutes later, at 9:38 p.m., a “mass casualty incident” was declared.

Travis also played for over 30 minutes after the mass casualty announcement, according to reports.

Travis apologized on social media a day after the tragedy.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what happened last night,” he said in a statement published on Twitter.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed or injured at the Astroworld Festival.

“As they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life, Houston PD has my full support.”

I am committed to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need heal and be supported.

“Thank you to the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick response and assistance.

“I adore everyone.”

Travis then took to Instagram, crying and saying he was “devastated” by what had happened.

“I could never imagine anything like this happening,” he said once more.

Since the tragedy, Travis and his 24-year-old girlfriend Kylie Jenner have kept low profiles.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has reportedly been “hiding out…

