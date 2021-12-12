One month after the rapper’s Astroworld concert, which left ten people dead, Travis Scott’s spiked seltzer Cacti was put on hold.

The news comes just one month after ten people were killed at the rapper’s Astroworld concert.

Anheuser-Busch, an alcoholic beverage company, has decided to put the beverage on hold.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to cease all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer,” the company said on Friday.

“We believe that loyal fans of the brand will understand and respect our decision.”

The company refused to say whether the decision was made as a result of the Astroworld disaster, according to reports.

However, a source close to Travis, 30, told TMZ that the singer and the company had already agreed to part ways on November 30.

“This is not a cancellation or a creasing of an ongoing agreement,” the source explained.

“Travis was clear in his interview that he is not focused on business right now and that his priority is helping his community and fans heal,” a representative for Travis later told the outlet.

CACTI requested that AB InBev notify their wholesalers that there will be no product available at this time.”

Another source claimed on Saturday that the Cacti brand isn’t technically “discontinued.”

Instead, distribution has been put on hold in the hopes of reintroducing the beverage in the future.

During his set at the festival last month, ten people died and hundreds were injured.

At around 9.15 p.m., the crowd began to “compress towards the front of the stage,” according to Texas officials, causing panic.

At 9:38 p.m., a “mass casualty incident” was declared.

Travis also played for more than 30 minutes after the mass casualty announcement, according to reports.

Travis apologized on social media a day after the tragedy.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what happened last night,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were affected by the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

“The Houston Police Department has my full support as they investigate the tragic loss of life.

I am committed to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need heal and be supported.

“Thank you to Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick response and assistance.

I adore you all.”

Travis then took to Instagram, where he expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation, saying he was “devastated.”

“I could never imagine anything like this happening,” he said again.

Since the tragedy, Travis and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 24, have kept low profiles.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is reportedly expecting her second child with Travis…

