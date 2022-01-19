One of Heidi Klum’s legs is more costly than the other.

Heidi Klum has a more expensive leg than the other.

Heidi Klum’s legs are insured for $200,000, but the 48-year-old supermodel recently revealed that one leg is more expensive than the other.

“By the way, I didn’t cover them.”

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week, Klum revealed that they were insured by a client.

“It wasn’t me who did it,” says the narrator.

Because I fell into a glass when I was young and have a large scar, one was actually more expensive than the other.”

Because of her spray tan, Klum couldn’t show the scar, but she did say that the blemish made one of her legs more expensive to insure than the other.

“People do strange things,” she chuckled.

She went on to say that her chest was another body part that needed some protection.

“It’s not,” she joked, “but it should be.”

Klum’s 17-year-old daughter, Leni, is following in her mother’s footsteps as a model, having walked in the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show this summer.

After her daughter’s big day, ET spoke with the proud mother.

“I knew she was confident in herself and that she could do it,” she said at the time. “But as a mom, you always sit there and worry.”

Heidi Klum Has One Leg That’s More Expensive Than the Other