One of Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite activities is depicted on the commemorative coin for her Platinum Jubilee.

The Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Coin features one of Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite activities.

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 70th year as the head of the British monarchy with a one-of-a-kind coin.

The Royal Mint teased a “range of new and historic coins” created ahead of the 95-year-old queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year via Instagram on Thursday, January 6.

The design includes a portrait of Elizabeth riding a horse, which is one of her favorite pastimes, as well as a custom insignia on the reverse side.

“Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished, and passed down for generations,” Clare Maclennan, divisional director of The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Wales, told the BBC.

Following the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952, Elizabeth assumed control of the monarchy and has ruled ever since.

While the official 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne is next month, her Platinum Jubilee parade will take place in June, and it is possible that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make an appearance.

In June 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “The Jubilee is a family event, and all of the queen’s family will be invited, including Harry, Meghan, and their children.”

The Sussexes would be returning to the UK as a couple for the first time since they stepped down from senior royal duties in March 2020.

Last year, Harry, 37, paid two visits to his relatives: once for Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, and again three months later for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue.

The former military pilot and his wife, 40, sat down for an eye-opening CBS interview after making their permanent exit from the royal spotlight in February 2021 and discussed their experiences inside the palace.

According to royal commentator Robert Jobson, their shocking revelations may make a reunion overseas a little “awkward.”

Last September, the author hinted, “I’m not sure Meghan will ever come back to Britain.”

“At the moment, she isn’t very well-liked.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” says the narrator.

The queen’s celebrations, Jobson explained at the time, are meant to honor her “70 years of dedicated and duty-filled service.”

