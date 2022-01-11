One of Taylor Swift’s hit songs has “Motown Vibes,” according to the singer.

One of Taylor Swift’s hit songs has ‘Motown Vibes,’ according to her.

Taylor Swift has shown that she isn’t afraid to experiment with different musical genres over the course of her career.

While she began her career as a country singer, the Pennsylvania native has dabbled in a variety of musical genres.

Swift has albums in the pop, country, folk-pop, and other genres.

Her songs are also quite diverse.

Swift has always been open about the fact that her lyrics are her top priority.

The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer is a singer-songwriter who has written or co-written every song she has ever released.

She gave herself permission to explore multiple musical genres after realizing that the majority of her massive fan base was unattached to any particular sound.

Swift’s sound has evolved over time, as evidenced by her discography.

A song like “Mean” is a far cry from “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

In the meantime, “False God” is nothing like “Blank Space.”

Swift has stated openly that she enjoys making things that are drastically different from what she has done previously.

In fact, she frequently goes out of her way to create songs with elements she hasn’t used before.

Swift wanted to write “Shake It Off,” the lead single from her 1989 album, to be unique.

In fact, she and her album’s producer, Max Martin, tried to do something different with the song than they had done before.

Swift said in an interview with Camels and Chocolates that she tried to incorporate “Motown Vibes” into the song.

“When Max and I went into the studio, one of the main things we wanted to do was make something that didn’t sound like anything either of us had done before,” Swift explained.

“Neither Max nor I had ever worked with a horn section or Motown vibes before, so we built this song from the ground up, and it ended up with this very obvious chorus.”

“Haters gonna hate, players gonna play, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake it off,” I couldn’t believe it hadn’t occurred to me before.”

Swift was ecstatic when she and Martin finished the song….

