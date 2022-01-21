One of the characters in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ doesn’t get the credit they deserve, according to Zendaya.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a box office smash, thanks in part to its incredible cast of characters, which Marvel crammed into the film.

However, if you ask one of the film’s stars, Zendaya, a particular character deserves a lot more credit for their performance and role in the story.

[Warning: There are spoilers in this article for Spider-Man: No Way Home.]

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man trilogy came to a close with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It also brought three generations of Spider-Man filmmakers together.

Characters from all three major cinematic adaptations of Peter Parker appeared in the film.

Willem Dafoe, for example, reprised his role as the Green Goblin from Spider-Man (2002), while Alfred Molina reprised his role as Doc Ock.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played separate versions of Peter Parker, made cameo appearances in the film, which was supposed to be a surprise.

The audience was pleased with the film.

It was true fan service in every sense of the phrase.

Despite the presence of past stars, the current version’s stellar cast was also present, including Tom Holland as Peter, Zendaya as MJ, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Marvel excels at creating compelling characters in which audiences can invest themselves.

There are a lot of them in their films.

And the Spider-Man franchise has more than its fair share.

Aunt May, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to Zendaya, is the star of the film.

May has “raised a great young man, and she’s done it on her own,” she said in an interview with Marvel.

She is not given the credit she is due.”

Despite the fact that Peter is frequently associated with male figures in his life such as Uncle Ben or Tony Stark, Zendaya believes May is the most important person in his development.

“It’s important to acknowledge May in the sense that everyone is like, ‘Oh, he has to have a mentor all the time,’ all these father figures and all that.”

May, on the other hand, raised him.

May gets a shout-out!

Of course, without the actor who plays May, the character wouldn’t be nearly as interesting.

May is a character who has a long history of being portrayed by great actors.

English actress Rosemary Harris played her in the Sam Raimi films.

Andrew Garfield wore the red for the first time…

