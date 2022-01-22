One of the most iconic moments in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ history is Shea Couleé’s verse in ‘Category Is.’

She wasn’t here to have fun; she was here to kill.

This is especially true of Shea Couleé’s verse on “Category Is,” an original song challenge featured in season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Shea Couleé has proven to be an iconic songwriter, singer, and rapper in addition to being a talented seamstress, a hilarious Naomi Campbell impersonator, and a makeup expert.

The Top 4 contestants (Peppermint, Shea Couleé, Trinity the Tuck, and Sasha Velour) were asked to write original verses for RuPaul’s song “Category Is” as one of the season 9’s final challenges. Shea Couleé stood out by rapping about her hometown and her “sickening” looks.

One YouTube user remarked, “Sasha and Shea really won this for me.”

“Shea was astute, making her verse extremely professional, even having Ru’s part finish her finishing line.

Shea dropping the bat into the crew’s hands instead of handing it gave it a little something extra…”

The challenge’s winner was not announced by RuPaul.

Shea Couleé was given the letter “nerve” and invited back for an All-Stars season after several fans (including Michelle Visage) noticed that each contestant embodied a different letter of “charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.”

Shea Couleé’s appearance on this reality competition series would not be her only memorable appearance.

The drag queen returned for RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 5, where she rapped about the late Chadwick Boseman in an original verse for the song “I’m In Love.”

Shea Couleé was crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar” after weeks of runway looks and winning challenges.

Couleé joined a long list of legendary reigning queens after claiming the throne.

Priyanka from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Jadia Essence Hall from season 12 are among them.

At the time, Heidi N Closet was Miss Congeniality.

Couleé said of her, Jadia Essence Hall, and Heidi’s cultural impact in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “It would’ve made me fearless.”

“It would’ve made me not doubt myself or my place in drag because growing up in a scene that uses the same racial biases we see in the world made me doubt myself and…

