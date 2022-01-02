One of the stars of ‘Selling Tampa’ worked in the Florida Senate.

1 Impressive Star Worked in the Florida Senate in ‘Selling Tampa’

With shows like Selling Tampa, Netflix is transforming into a reality TV behemoth.

The show is a spinoff of another popular Netflix series, Selling Sunset.

However, there is only one connection between the real estate teams in both series.

Tennille Moore is one of the stars of the Netflix spinoff.

She’s made a name for herself as a real estate agent, and she now delights viewers with her ability to sell large homes in Tampa.

Moore’s career, on the other hand, took her to the Senate of her home state before she ever entered the real estate industry.

Moore has become more well-known as a result of his sale of Tampa.

She is, however, more than a Netflix reality star.

Moore began working as a realtor in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She claims to be self-employed on her page, but she works for Allure Realty.

Allure Realty is staffed entirely by Black women.

Moore reports to Sharelle Rosado, the company’s founder and CEO, and has a number of coworkers.

Moore has worked with a variety of clients and has specialized in multiple Florida locations.

The company has grown to the point where it can now operate in the Miami and Charlotte real estate markets.

Moore’s previous job provided her with valuable insight into the community and aided her in her success.

Her affiliation with Allure Realty is the primary reason she ended up on Selling Tampa.

Moore will entertain viewers with eight episodes of luxury and drama.

Whether or not the show is renewed for a second season, the reality star is already booked for professional work.

The 45-year-old Florida native is the type to go above and beyond.

Moore appears to be a smart and successful person on both television and social media.

In fact, she’s been involved in politics for more than a decade.

She worked for the state Senate, according to Cosmopolitan.

Moore began working in the Florida House of Representatives as a legislative assistant in 2005.

Supporting legislators in the drafting of legislation, legal services, and the creation of legal memos were likely among her responsibilities.

Moore stayed on as a legislative aide until November 2016.

Moore joined the Florida Senate as a chief legislative assistant the following year.

She most likely continued to assist in the drafting of legislation and the development of other policy goals.

Moore was almost certainly connected to a number of senators.

She was a chief legislative assistant from May 2021 to May 2022.