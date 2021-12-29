One of Tom Hanks’ first lead roles was almost lost to another future A-Lister.

One of Tom Hanks’ first lead roles was almost lost to a future A-Lister.

Tom Hanks has starred in a slew of memorable films.

Of course, the legendary actor has also starred in a few box office duds.

Hanks’ career is littered with tidbits of roles he came close to securing or roles he missed out on.

In fact, the actor was on the verge of being cast in one of his first lead roles.

Another future A-list movie star is among those who could have taken the part instead.

Hanks debuted in the 1980 horror film He Knows You’re Alone, after appearing on the TV show Bosom Buddies.

It took a few years for the actor to truly establish himself as a movie star after that.

However, his leading man status was all but assured after 1984’s Splash and, especially, 1988’s Big.

Of course, that was just the start of what would turn out to be a legendary career in Hollywood.

Hanks won two Academy Awards for Best Actor in the 1990s, starred in a string of box office hits, and even worked as a writer, producer, and director behind the scenes.

Hanks has recently matured into his role as “America’s Dad,” starring in films such as Captain Phillips, Sully, Bridge of Spies, and Greyhound.

He’s even portrayed Walt Disney and Fred Rogers, both of whom are distant relatives of Tom Hanks.

With His Worst Movie, Tom Hanks Admitted He Was Part of the Problem

But, before all of that, Hanks established himself as a comedic actor.

He starred in the raunchy sex comedy Bachelor Party the same year as Splash.

Hanks plays a groom-to-be whose friends throw him a wild bachelor party to celebrate his impending wedding.

According to Vulture, Hanks was on the verge of losing the role to a slew of up-and-comers, including a young man named Jim Carrey.

Carrey had yet to break into Hollywood at the time.

His first Hollywood production was the short-lived sitcom The Duck Factory, which he starred in in 1984.

The following year, he starred in his own supernatural sex comedy, Once Bitten, as a teen who becomes the target of a vampire (Lauren Hutton).

Given that Carrey and Hanks were in similar stages of their careers at the time, he could easily fill in for Hanks in Bachelor Party.

Carrey could have become a household name if he had starred in Bachelor Party…

