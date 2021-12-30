One Tree Hill Reunion With “Uncle Cooper” with Michael Trucco James Lafferty’s One Tree Hill Reunion With “Uncle Cooper” with James Lafferty’s One Tree Hill Reunion With “Uncle Cooper” with James Lafferty’s One Tree Hill Reunion With “Uncle Cooper” with James Lafferty’s One Tree Hill Reunion With “Uncle Cooper” with James Lafferty’s One Tree Hill Reunion With “Uncle Cooper” with James La

Michael Trucco’s One Tree Hill Reunion With “Uncle Cooper” James Lafferty’s One Tree Hill Reunion With “Uncle Cooper”

When you’re a raven, you’re always a raven.

James Lafferty, who left The CW series One Tree Hill after season four, reunited with his on-screen uncle Michael Trucco.

Play Gavin DeGraw’s “I Don’t Want to Be.”

James Lafferty and Michael Trucco, stars of One Tree Hill, reunited on December 3rd.

29, who posted a photo of their get-together on Instagram.

“Sign seems legit,” Michael captioned a photo of the two posing in front of a sign that reads “One Tree Hill.”

When I get to spend time catching up with my buddynephew @jameslafferty, it’s always a good day.”

“Just hangin’ with Uncle Cooper,” James joked on his Instagram Story after re-posting the photo.

Michael is known to One Tree Hill fans as Deb Lee’s kind brother, but Netflix viewers recognize him as Wade Scarborough from Midnight Mass.

Since leaving Tree Hill in 2006, the star has landed a slew of roles, including the Mike Flanagan series.

And, like the rest of the cast, Michael has moved on to bigger things, but he has never forgotten his roots.

Chad Michael Murray, Sophia Bush, and Hilarie Burton, among others, have reunited over the years to commemorate the show that brought them together.

Check out the photos below to see those nostalgia-inducing moments!

Jamie Chung and Alexandra Park joined James Lafferty and Bryan Greenberg for a One Tree Hill reunion.

Through “thick and thin,” as Hilarie put it, these three will always be there for one another.

Fans were ecstatic about the reunion, including Kristin Cavallari, who left a heart comment on the post.

In this selfie, Hilarie and Robert are giving the camera a sly grin.

It’s safe to assume that these former co-stars will become BFFs.

Someone is clearly overjoyed at the prospect of seeing each other again.

Fans of One Tree Hill got to know and love a lot of characters over the years, including Michael Trucco’s Cooper.

Rachel seduced Cooper and deceived him into believing she was carrying his child, as long-time fans will recall…

