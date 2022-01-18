One week after Bob Saget’s death, fans of How I Met Your Father are in tears over the premiere’s’sweet’ tribute to him.

One week after Bob Saget’s death, How I Met Your Father fans are in tears over the premiere’s’sweet’ tribute to him.

One week after Bob Saget’s death, the premiere episode of HOW I Met Your Father brought viewers to tears with a “sweet” tribute to him.

The comedian, who died on January 9 at the age of 65, was the longtime narrator of How I Met Your Mother, the first show in the franchise.

HIMYF is based on the original series and follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) and a group of friends as they search for love in modern-day New York City.

Meanwhile, a younger version of the main character, played by Kim Cattrall of Sex and the City, tells her son the story of how she met his father, much like she did in HIMYM.

While Kim is the new Hulu show’s narrator, Bob was the narrator for the original CBS sitcom’s nine seasons.

The first two episodes of Hilary’s new show were released on Tuesday, with the premiere episode featuring a tribute to the late comedian.

After Kim’s Older Sophie finished her narration, a title card with white letters on a black background appeared, reading: “In loving memory of Bob Saget.”

Viewers were taken aback by the tribute, but were glad to see that the late star was remembered on the show.

“The ending has me so excited for the rest of the season,” one Twitter user wrote, “and the tribute to Bob Saget was so sweet.”

“I didn’t expect the ‘in loving memory of Bob Saget’ at the end,” another wrote, adding a crying emoji.

“The dedication to Bob Saget at the end broke me!” said a third person.

Others praised the tribute, but added that it was “so sad.”

The former sitcom starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, and Alyson Hannigan, and ran from 2005 to 2014.

Bob was the voiceover narrator for the entire run of HIMYM, despite never appearing on the show.

Following his death earlier this month, his co-stars paid tribute to him with heartfelt tributes of their own.

“Bob Saget was the older wiser’me’ on How I Met Your Mother for nine years,” Josh tweeted.

“He was the sweetest, loveliest, funniest, and most encouraging man I’d ever met.

The friendliest person you’ll ever meet.

“Among mensches, a mansch.”

“Absolutely stunned to learn of Bob Saget,” Neil wrote.

He was always so nice, generous, and funny.

“He was taken from us too soon.”

“Rest In Peace Bob,” Cobie wrote.

He worked tirelessly to help others affected by Scleroderma, in addition to being an incredibly kind and talented man.”

Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, the showrunners of How I Met Your Mother, have created a new show called How I Met Your Father…

