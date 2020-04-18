One World: Together at Home Concert Special: Watch Along With Our Live Blog

One World: Together at Home is inviting you to be a part of history.

In collaboration with Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, more than 70 musical artists and dozens of celebrities are banding together to celebrate and support healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. The global entertainment special gets going with a six-hour livestream (airing right here on E! Online) from 2:00-8:00 p.m. EST, then leads directly into a 2-hour broadcast airing across all major networks.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are hosting the virtual event, which also includes performances and appearances from Taylor Swift, Elton John, Céline Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney and many more.

We’ll be recapping all the uplifting moments, inspiring stories and can’t-miss details from One World: Together at Home all day long, so stay tuned to this page!

2:00 p.m.: Andra Day kicks things off during the pre-show with a moving performance “Rise Up.”

2:07 p.m.: Jason Segel honors hometown heroes with a special introduction, right before images of their hard work and dedication on the front lines are displayed. Moreover, he also shed a light on how the homeless are suffering in this global crisis.

2:10 p.m.: Niall Horan follows up Day’s performance with an acoustic performance of his song, “Black and White.” Before signing off, he says: “Thank you so much to anyone who works as an essential worker… You are doing an unbelievable job.”

2:24 p.m.: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn honor healthcare workers, as they fight on the frontlines. They introduced one doctor, who shared her touching story. Dr. Anna Carvalho said the biggest challenge has been being apart from her kids. “This is something I chose to do in order to keep them safe,” she said of being isolated from her kids as they stay with her relatives. She recalls her baby asking her, “Momma, do you remember how we used to hug before Coronavirus?” For her, she hopes they can look back at this special and understand what was going on in the world and how their mom helped.

2:30 p.m.: Maren Morris performs for the first time since giving birth. She sings alongside Hozier, as they duet to the song, “The Bones.”

2:34 p.m.: Adam Lambert gives a special performance of “Mad World.”

2:38 p.m.: Rita Ora performs “I Will Never Let You Down.”

2:40 p.m.: Jack Black puts a smile on everyone’s face with his hilarious videos of dancing, working out and goofing around during quarantine.

2:48 p.m.: “I think the vulnerability of us human beings right now, is really showing a beautiful side of humanity,” Kesha shares, while also thanking healthcare workers for their efforts. She performs “Rainbow.”

3:00 p.m: Alright, alright, alright. Matthew McConaughey gives a shout out to everyone working during this pandemic. He also gives fans a teaser of what’s to come later in the day.

3:02 p.m.: Luis Fonsi gives a touching performance of “No Me Doy Por Vencido.” Before signing off, he thanks the essential workers who are “risking their lives everyday” to keep us safe.

3:05 p.m.: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gives a special shout out to everyone working on the front lines during this pandemic.

3:06 p.m.: Grab the tissues! Jennifer Hudson brings people to tears with her rendition of “Memory.”

3:13 p.m.: Liam Payne performs his latest single with Alesso, “Midnight.” Before singing, he shares a heartwarming message: “It’s a pretty dark time for us all right now… I’m trying to think of all the beautiful things that are coming out of it and staying positive. This is one of them. We’re all being brought a lot closer together by this solidarity that we have to feel right now… Everybody keep their heads up. I hope you’re enjoying yourselves at home as much as you can. I hope me singing today brings some people some enjoyment.”

