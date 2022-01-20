One year after their secret wedding, Pamela Anderson is ‘taking time away’ from her husband Dan Hayhurst.

The pause button has been pressed.

After one year of marriage, Pamela Anderson and her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst are “taking time apart,” according to multiple sources.

On Christmas Eve 2020, the twosome married in a small ceremony in her backyard on Vancouver Island, Canada.

They had met earlier that year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and hadn’t “been getting along” recently, according to one source.

Anderson, 54, was “having regrets” about the whirlwind relationship, according to the insider.

“She saw the marriage as a new beginning, but the spark has died away.”

Hayhurst, on the other hand, is hoping for a reconciliation with the Baywatch star.

“He’s serious about making the marriage work,” a source tells Us.

“Pam left Dan and his kids without a single goodbye” after the holidays, a second source tells Us, adding, “Now the kids are heartbroken.”

For her part, the former Playboy model was recently seen in Malibu with another man, with her wedding band noticeably missing from her left hand.

The Scary Movie 3 actress previously gushed about her strong chemistry with Hayhurst, despite the fact that the couple kept a low profile following their surprise nuptials.

In January 2021, she told the Daily Mail, “I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who genuinely loves me.”

“It’s as if I’ve gone full circle.”

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, with whom she has two sons, Brandon Thomas, 25, and Dylan, 24.

Following her turbulent relationship with the 59-year-old drummer, the Canadian native briefly dated Kid Rock before marrying Rick Salomon in October 2007.

Anderson and the producer, 53, split up two months after exchanging vows in Las Vegas.

The Dancing With the Stars alum filed for an annulment in February 2008, claiming her marriage was forged.

The twosome patched things up a few years later, with Anderson revealing that she and Salomon were “friends with benefits” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2013. Anderson announced the following January that she and the New Jersey native had remarried, but the reconciliation didn’t last long.

In February 2015, the Superhero Movie star filed for divorce, bringing the case to a close.

