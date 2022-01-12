Online Streaming of ‘No Time to Die’

How to Stream ‘No Time to Die’

In No Time to Die, Daniel Craig reprised his role as James Bond for the final time.

The film features the return of Ben Whishaw’s Q, Naomie Harris’ Eve Moneypenny, and Ralph Fiennes’ M, as well as exciting new cast members such as Lashana Lynch as a new double-0, Ana de Armas as a Bond-girl candidate, and Rami Malek as the villain, following a year of delays due to the coronavirus.

James Bond has recused himself from his work and is attempting to live a quiet life in Jamaica when No Time to Die begins.

Bond is forced out of his brief retirement to track down a mysterious villain with potentially catastrophic new technology when an old CIA friend approaches him for assistance.

The 25th James Bond film is available to rent for (dollar)5.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, YouTube, or Google Play.

Craig recently spoke with ET’s Rachel Smith about his 15-year career as James Bond, saying that the moment he was announced as the new Bond “felt like yesterday.”

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

I’ve been extremely fortunate over the last 16 years to have had this opportunity.

“It just feels like it’ll take 15 years to unpack all of this, to figure out what just happened,” he said.

“We have a gorgeous group of people, actors, and some of the best crew on the planet… That’s all I ever wanted out of this.”

No Time to Die, the fourth and final 007 film starring Daniel Craig as James Bond, appears to be one you won't want to miss!

No Time to Die had a limited theatrical run in the fall of 2021, but it is now available to rent or buy.

No Time to Die, the fifth and final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, is now available to rent on Amazon Prime.

