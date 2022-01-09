Only 1 Nominated Film Is a Box Office Hit at the Golden Globes in 2022

Only One Nominated Film Is a Box Office Hit at the Golden Globes in 2022

The Golden Globes have been a staple of the Hollywood awards season for nearly 80 years.

Of course, the Golden Globes 2022 will be unlike any other, as they will not be televised and will not feature any celebrities.

However, fans may want to see the films that have been nominated.

Surprisingly, among the ten films vying for the two Best Motion Picture awards, only one has been a box office success.

The Golden Globes’ acceptance of a wider range of films is one of the reasons for their popularity among viewers.

Unlike the Academy Awards, which have separate categories for Drama and MusicalComedy, this ceremony has separate categories for both Drama and MusicalComedy.

The ability to distinguish between Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress for these two very different types of storytelling allows the awards to recognize a wider range of talent.

Bridesmaids, Deadpool, and Knives Out have all gotten major nominations thanks to this strategy.

Since 2010, the Academy Awards’ Best Picture category has been liberalized, allowing up to ten nominees.

And the Golden Globes 2022 have made room for a wide range of films to be nominated, even if only one of them is a box office smash.

Of course, 2021 was not your typical film year.

More movies than ever before became available exclusively on streaming services as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

So Netflix films Don’t Look Up and Tick, Tick… BOOM!, both Musical or Comedy contenders, never really made it to the big screen.

The Power of the Dog, another Netflix release, and CODA, an Apple TV(plus) film, are in the same boat. Cyrano, meanwhile, has yet to see a wide release.

According to Box Office Mojo, Belfast and Licorice Pizza both had limited theatrical releases and have grossed around (dollar)7 million so far.

In the meantime, despite being available to stream on HBO Max, King Richard grossed (dollar)27 million worldwide in theaters.

Ironically, the expensive Dune — another HBO Max day-and-date release — was the only real hit of the bunch, beating Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story with (dollar)396 million worldwide to the musical remake’s (dollar)49 million.

The box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home proves that people all over the world are still willing to brave the pandemic and go to the movies.

