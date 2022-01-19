Only 7 Teams Returned After the COVID-19 Shutdown on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33 Spoilers

Only 7 Teams Returned After COVID-19 Shutdown on ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33 Spoilers

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, television productions began to cease in early 2020.

Many shows could resume filming by the end of 2020, but CBS’s reality competition series The Amazing Race had it a little more complicated.

Thankfully, the show was able to pick up where it left off eventually.

However, spoilers reveal that some teams will not be able to compete in The Amazing Race Season 33.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 33 of The Amazing Race.]

The Amazing Race Season 33 contestants competed in three legs before being eliminated in February.

“Our number-one priority has always been to make sure that all of you are safe,” host Phil Keoghan told the remaining racers at the end of episode 3.

The world is currently dealing with the coronavirus.

And we believe that suspending the race is the best option for all of us in order to keep you safe.”

“In an ideal world, the planets will align, and we’ll pick up this race again,” he continued.

“We recognize the sacrifices that each of you has made; I know that having you all return and begin the race all over again would be difficult.”

Unfortunately, the show would not resume filming for another 19 months, making it The Amazing Race’s longest pit stop ever.

And according to spoilers, not everyone will be able to compete in The Amazing Race Season 33.

Only two teams were unable to return to the race following the production shutdown, according to Variety, which is why only seven pairs remain.

However, we now know that four teams were unable to continue competing.

The Amazing Race’s YouTube channel has released a sneak peek at episode 4, which reveals the final seven teams in the competition.

Only five pairs survived the first three legs.

Raquel and Cayla, Ryan and Dusty, Kim and Penn, Lala and Lulu, and Akbar and Sheri are among those who have entered the competition.

