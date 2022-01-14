‘Only a Scum Person Would Make Up Such Things,’ Britney Spears says of Jamie Lynn’s new book.

‘Only a Scum Person Would Make Up Such Things,’ Britney Spears says again about Jamie Lynn’s book.

Britney Spears is once again criticizing her sister’s book.

On Friday, the 40-year-old singer took to Twitter for the second time to criticize Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

“Congrats, babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” Britney said of her sister, Jamie Lynn, 30.

“… ”

I’ve never seen you with a knife before, nor would I ever consider it!!”

“The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I’d ever seen, and it was way too big for me to cut,” Britney continued.

‘

Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE

Britney’s remark is about a story in Jamie Lynn’s upcoming memoir.

Jamie Lynn discussed the alleged incident in which Britney Spears locked her and Jamie Lynn in a room with a knife and said she was scared in an interview with ABC News.

“Now and only now,” Britney wrote, “I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

“I’m actually perplexed that you made that up because it’s not at all like you!!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!!”

“Congratulations on introducing your older sister to the concept of LOW.

REDUCTION.

Britney concluded, “LOWEST.. because you win one that one, babe!!!!”

“I think there were a lot of things that happened in my childhood that were very scary and unsafe,” Jamie Lynn told ET, referring to the alleged knife incident and others described throughout the memoir.

“I just think it’s important that no matter who else is involved in those moments, I was able to share how I felt,” Jamie Lynn said.

“All I want to do is share my experiences.”

It’s terrifying, but it’s also critical.”

Britney has spoken out against Jamie Lynn’s memoir before, and Friday’s post isn’t the first time she’s done so.

Britney had tweeted the day before that she was suffering from a 104-degree fever and had been watching Jamie Lynn’s interview.

“It was actually kind of nice having such a high fever because I had no choice.”

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Britney Spears Slams Jamie Lynn’s Book Again: ‘Only a Scum Person Would Make Up Such Things’