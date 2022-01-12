Only after Steven Spielberg told Daniel Craig, “It’s a winner,” did he agree to play James Bond.

He worried about taking the role and asked the director to vet the script for the 2006 film Casino Royale.

When the long-serving 007 saw Spielberg, 75, on vacation, he couldn’t help but ask his opinion.

Craig was told he had to take the part as the seventh actor to play the British secret agent by the director, who won Oscars for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan.

“Steven was in the same hotel by chance,” Craig explained.

“Can you think of a more Hollywood moment?’ I asked, ‘Would you please read this?’

“He quickly read it and said, ‘You have to do it.'”

“It was crucial to me that someone like him be inspired by it in the same way that I was.”

Craig, 53, had his reservations despite the Bond role’s potential.

“I was working with incredible directors in some incredible movies,” he explained.

I had a lot of anxiety.

‘I don’t want to do Bond and ruin everything,’ I reasoned.

“However, I did read the script for Casino Royale.”

‘OK, this is going to be good,’ I thought.

Craig went on to play 007 in five films, the most recent of which was No Time To Die last year.