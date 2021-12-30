Only (dollar)25 for Reese Witherspoon’s Clean Beauty Must-Haves Set

Reese Witherspoon’s favorite Biossance products will make you glow.

Yes, it seems like almost everything that is “good” for you these days comes with a hefty price tag, but that isn’t always the case.

Biossance, a company that uses “clean science” to create highly effective skincare products from plant-based squalane, recently named Reese Witherspoon as a global ambassador.

“I was in my hometown Sephora and was looking at the Biossance products,” Reese told Harper’s Bazaar, “and I was relying on customer reviews just like the rest of us.”

It has excellent reviews, and after hearing about it from a friend, I purchased a large quantity.

They’re something I’ve only recently begun to use.

And I found them to be incredibly effective and luxurious, unlike any other natural product I’ve ever tried.

I was completely sucked in.”

“What you do to your skin when you’re 18 shows up on your face when you’re 40,” she says. “My skin texture has changed a little bit—it’s a little bit drier.”

She also emphasized the importance of moisturizing and “making sure the [skin’s] texture is very smooth,” explaining, “that’s really important for the base under the makeup, because the cameras are now so HD and there’s nowhere to hide.”

Reese’s go-to skincare bundle (at a (dollar)58 value) is just (dollar)25 if you want that “very smooth” skin she’s talking about.

The Biossance Squalane (plus) Omega Repair Cream and the Biossance Vitamin C Rose Oil come together in this two-piece set to nourish and hydrate your skin.

Check out some of the positive reviews below to see if Reese isn’t the only one who uses this set.

“Much better results than expected!” exclaimed one customer, “I’m using the moisturizer and vitamin C oil.”

The distinction is astounding…

