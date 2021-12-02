Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Finds a Supermodel Star

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Casts a Supermodel

Find out who will be moving into the Arconia for season two of Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building season two casts a supermodel, just when we thought the Hulu Original couldn’t get any more A-list.

On Wednesday, December 12th,

Cara Delevingne will appear in the new season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Unlike Sting, who played a satirical version of himself in the Hulu hit’s first season, the model-turned-actress will play a new character named Alice.

Alice is a posh person with inside knowledge of the art world, according to Hulu’s character description.

Oh, and she’ll play a pivotal role in the mystery that will be introduced in the new season.

Season one ended with the true-crime trio solving the mystery of who murdered Tim Kono, only to be accused of murdering another Arconia resident in season two.

We’ll have to see how Cara Delevingne’s character fits into this jumble.

The British model is ecstatic about her new role, which she shares with Orlando Bloom in Prime Video’s Carnival Row.

“So excited,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories after announcing the news.

Delevingne is the most recent celebrity to join the star-studded series.

Season one’s ensemble cast included Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, Tina Fey, and others, in addition to Gomez, Short, and Martin. Only Murders in the Building is now officially Hulu’s most-watched original comedy, but co-creator John Hoffman wasn’t sure they’d be able to book major celebrities for the show.

“Well, good luck to us on that,” Hoffman told E! News exclusively in September about trying to get Sting.

“However, it arose from the notion that this could happen in these types of New York buildings.”

Because this is their home when they’re in New York, you’ll see someone famous.”

Bernard “Bernie” Telsey, who worked with Sting on his Broadway show The Last Ship, helped bring the vision to life.

The OMITB team connected with the “Roxanne” artist via Zoom, who “could not have been more thrilled and excited to jump in,” according to Hoffman.

the

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Finds a Supermodel Star

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/RW1kMsyz9J5D?form=html” data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” wpcc-iframe data-hook=”videoplayeriframe” class=”has-ratio” src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Only Murders in the Building Finds a Supermodel Star for Season 2