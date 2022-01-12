Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is described by Martin Short in one word: “Thrilling.”

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is “Thrilling,” according to Martin Short.

After receiving his first SAG Award nomination, Martin Short discussed the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

Check out what the star had to say about the honor in this video!

If he could, Martin Short would say more about Only Murders in the Building’s “thrilling” second season, but he’s not trying to get fired.

The actor spoke with E! News after being nominated for his first SAG Award on Wednesday, Jan.

12. If you’re looking for a

Short was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series alongside co-star Steve Martin, which necessitated a “delicious” ham-and-cheese sandwich with Dijon mustard, as announced by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens.

“That’s a celebration as far as I’m concerned,” he joked.

Despite the fact that a SAG nomination gives the comedian bragging rights, Short remained humble as ever, saying that he is “thrilled” for whoever wins the category—though he later mocked co-star Martin, calling him “yesterday’s news.”

Short, on the other hand, was all praise for his co-star Selena Gomez, who he described as a “brilliant actress.”

“It’s thrilling,” Short said of filming season two of the Hulu series.

The scripts are extremely well-written and intelligent, and everyone seems to enjoy their time at work.”

When asked about what fans can expect, the star remained tight-lipped, saying, “I can’t tease anything about the show or they’ll fire me…

The mystery could be blown!”

Short did tell Deadline that Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer filmed scenes for the murder mystery before the cast went on holiday break.

“The quality of actor that this show attracts makes it endlessly fun to go to work,” he said of their joining the show.

Cara Delevingne, who will play Alice, a posh person with inside knowledge of the art world, will join Schumer and MacLaine, who was previously announced as a new cast member.

In addition, Short confirmed that Nathan Lane will reprise his role as Teddy Dimas in season two, implying that Oliver, a fan favorite character, will face more challenges.

“I believe that all of the stars aligned in the right direction to make this something that people wanted to see,” Short told Deadline.

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Martin Short Has One Word to Describe Only Murders in the Building Season 2: “Thrilling”