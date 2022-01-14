Only Ricky Gervais could get away with a show like After Life series 3 on Netflix.

The final series of the comedian is so emotionally charged and philosophical that it starts to feel manipulative.

Only a well-known and veteran comedian like Ricky Gervais could get away with some jokes in 2021, and he’s made sure to include them all in the third (and final) season of his Netflix sitcom After Life.

Tony (Gervais), a journalist at a local newspaper in the fictional town of Tambury, is engulfed in grief following the death of his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman, who appears in old video footage and flashbacks), and the show’s first two seasons gained a following for their gallows humour in telling the touching story of Tony’s (Gervais), a journalist at a local newspaper in the fictional town of Tambury, who is enveloped in

Through swearing and nastiness, he broadcasts his displeasure to the entire world.

Tony hasn’t always been a “nice” guy (he once called a child a “ginger c**t”), and this new series proves it once more when he calls a baby in a cafe a “ginger c**t.”

There’s still the will-they-won’t-they romance between Tony and his late father’s former caregiver Emma (Ashley Jensen, sadly underused), and most of the scenes still involve the widower watching videos of his wife while imbibing with his Alsatian.

Fans who were hoping for a satisfying and tidy conclusion will be disappointed.

Not because questions go unanswered, but because the questions themselves have been abandoned.

What little plot there is focuses on Tony’s journey to enlightenment, which culminates in him giving his friends Lisa’s life insurance money and encouraging his heartbroken colleague Kath (a typically deadpan Diane Morgan) to adopt a dog – which plays out more like a Dogs Trust campaign than a Netflix sitcom scene.

And Tony’s best friend, sex worker Roxy (Roisin Conaty), who was a highlight and source of pathos in series one and two, is strangely absent, despite being mentioned, creating a distracting hole in Gervais’ eccentric community.

Gervais’ more blue – borderline offensive – jokes are channeled through Tony’s misfortune.

The problem is that those jokes have a punchline, which usually comes in the form of a less powerful, less revered member of society than one of the most famous comics.

