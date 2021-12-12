Opening Betting Lines for WWE Day 1

Betting Odds for WWE Day 1

WWE’s first-ever New Year’s Day pay-per-view, dubbed Day 1, will kick off 2022.

The show will take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, and two world championship matches, including another Roman Reigns vs.

The Usos and New Day rivalry over the SmackDown Tag Team Championships returns, as does an unlikely grudge match between Edge and The Miz.

Over the weekend, BetOnline released its initial betting lines for all four matches, predicting that the three champions will all retain their titles and that “The Rated-R Superstar” will defeat “The A-Lister.”

None of the lines are particularly surprising.

Reigns has always been the odds-on favorite in championship matches, and multiple reports have stated that he and Lesnar will face off again at WrestleMania 38 in April, while E’s WWE Championship reign is still active and Owens (whose contract expires in January) was seemingly added to the match so that neither E nor Rollins would have to take a pinfall.

Edge vs.

The Miz, because a rematch would be unnecessary if Edge had won the first match.

“Roman Reigns’ next goal is to be better tomorrow than he is today,” Paul Heyman said in a recent Sports Illustrated interview about Reigns’ dominant reign as Universal Champion.

“His goal is to be better in two weeks than he is next week, to improve next week’s SmackDown over this week’s, and to improve the SmackDown that airs in three weeks over the one that airs in two weeks.

Roman Reigns continues to set the bar high and achieve heights that no one else in WWE has or will ever reach.

Every Friday on SmackDown, the rest of the world gets to watch it unfold.”

WWE Day 1 Opening Betting Lines