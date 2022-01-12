Opera Gloves Are This Winter’s It Girl Fashion Accessory

The It Girls can’t get enough of these fabulous statement pieces, and we’ve got the scoop on where you can get your hands on a pair.

Long gloves, also known as opera gloves, have been around for decades and are still very fashionable.

In recent months, celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Madison Beer, and others have been spotted wearing these classic accessories.

It’s also an accessory worn by celebrities such as Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe.

It’s easy to understand why they’re still popular today.

Opera gloves are timeless and elegant, and they can easily elevate your evening ensemble.

The best part is that you won’t have to spend a fortune to achieve this ultra-chic look.

We’ve gathered some great picks from Amazon, Free People, Unique Vintage, and more.

Please see the list below for more information.

Babeyond’s classic opera gloves are available in seven colors on Amazon, including black, dark fuchsia, and champagne.

It’s made of a velvety soft, stretchy fabric.

Very refined!

Savita’s gloves have received a lot of positive feedback from Amazon customers.

They have over 2,000 five-star reviews, and many customers say they’re stretchy enough to comfortably fit all body types.

They’re (dollar)11 and come in red, black, and white.

This is a fantastic low-cost option.

Tulle Super Long Gloves from DooWay can be stretched all the way up to the underarm.

It is available in a variety of colors, including black, a vibrant grass green, pink, red, and light blue.

This Amazon option is ideal if you’re looking for a traditional satin pair of opera gloves.

It has more than 4,000 five-star reviews and costs only (dollar)10.

If you just want to give it a shot, this is the pair to get.

Free People’s long velvet gloves come in a lovely blush color and are currently on sale for (dollar)50.

The Longingly Lace Gloves from Free People are the ideal complement to your favorite party gown.

It’s…

