Oprah Winfrey falls on a wellness tour as she talks about “balance”. loses shoes

Oprah Winfrey’s wellness tour in Los Angeles got off to a shaky start.

Medienmogulin, 66, crashed in the Forum Arena on Saturday during her" Oprahs 2020 vision: Your life in focus "while ironically speaking about" balance ".

“Here is my definition of what wellness means to me … Wellness to me means that all things are in balance. And balance does not mean that all things are the same or in peace at all times,” Winfrey said before going lost grip on stage and stumbled on her shoe.

Social media footage The participants showed that Winfrey went down hard and landed on her hands when the crowd gasped. A stage assistant hurried to help the talk show host when the shock among the audience turned into a supportive applause.

“Wrong shoes!” Winfrey quipped.

Oprah speaks on stage during the “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” tour WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) unveiled at the forum on February 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. More

After Winfrey regained her composure, she dropped her annoying heels and decided to go barefoot for a while before switching to a more comfortable option.

“Thank you very much,” she resumed her speech before making fun of her own misfortune. “It’s nice to talk about balance and falling.”

Winfrey’s tour stop in Los Angeles includes a guest appearance by Jennifer Lopez, who knows a thing or two about how to recover from a slip on stage like a champion.

In 2018, Lopez suffered a big fall during a star-studded performance of their" All I Have "residence in Las Vegas. The pop star, who looked shocked for a moment, stood back with a grin on.

