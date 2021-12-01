Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Kathy Hilton, and Others are Among the Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items in November 2021.

The items chosen by Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Kathy Hilton, JoJo Fletcher, Nina Dobrev, and others are among the most popular among E! shoppers.

We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so we love sharing celebrity product picks from Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, JoJo Fletcher, Hannah Brown, Kyle Richards, Nina Dobrev, Kathy Hilton, Kenya Moore, Nicky Hilton, Sutton Stracke, Cassie Randolph, Lala Kent, Porsha Williams, Tom Schwartz, Jade Roper Tolbert, and Meg Ryan.

We decided to go back in time to November 2021 to see which celebrity-recommended products E! News readers purchased the most.

“Your loved one will be thanking you all winter long,” Oprah insisted in her 2021 Oprah’s Favorite Things List.

These soft knit socks are perfect for lounging or wearing every day, and they not only make you feel like you’re walking on clouds, but they also use temperature-regulating technology to keep your feet cool.

With this personalized, leather luggage tag, you’ll always know which bag is yours at the airport, according to Mindy Kaling’s Amazon holiday gift guide picks.

Up to three characters can be chosen.

This luggage tag is stylish, functional, and makes a wonderful gift for anyone who enjoys traveling.

“I think having a centerpiece, something that will anchor your table, is really important for the holidays,” JoJo Fletcher said.

Getting trays is one of my favorite things to do.

Trays are a wonderful addition to any room.

I’ve styled it with everything I bought on Amazon.

It’s a stunning wooden tray.

It has a nice weathered finish that gives it a softer, cozier look, in my opinion.

I just layered some pieces on top of it.”

“This tool was a hot topic on The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season…

