ORIG: I work at Travelodge, and these are some of the strangest requests we get from customers.

For the less daring hotel guests, the only requests we have are for someone to make the bed or for us to order room service.

Others, on the other hand, appear to have the world at their fingertips, with Travelodge, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, recently revealing the strangest requests they’ve received in the past year.

Some guests are not afraid to push the boundaries, whether it’s with singing performances, requesting a children’s paddling pool to accommodate a pet fish, or planning an afternoon tea with pandas.

Eva Rostoka, a 39-year-old London hotel manager and mother of two, has been with Travelodge since 2006.

She reveals what it’s like to work in a hotel and offers advice on how to make the most of your stay…

To begin with, as Eva can attest, the variety of requests received by hotel staff is truly astounding.

“With more Britons vacationing on British shores than ever before, all of our hotel teams have received a large volume of interesting requests and questions,” she says.

“Our hotel teams will go above and beyond to assist customers whenever possible because they enjoy a good challenge.”

“However, some requests are beyond their control, such as arranging afternoon tea with pandas, obtaining a shooting star at 10 p.m., landing a role on Emmerdale, and convincing seagulls to sing instead of squawk!”

“One customer requested that we contact the Emergency Services to see if we could persuade them to turn their sirens down at night.”

“One customer returned from a sightseeing trip and inquired as to why Big Ben had gone silent, assuming that it had ‘gone digital’ rather than being restored.”

Guests have a variety of travel-related questions.

“We just got a call from a stressed PA asking if we can put a helipad on the roof of the hotel to make it easier for her boss to check in,” Eva says.

“My personal favorite was during October half-term, when a concerned father inquired as to what time the train to Hogwarts departs from Platform 9 and a quarter at King’s Cross!

“No two days are ever the same, which is what keeps the job so interesting – I’ve never been bored in my 15 years at Travelodge!”

It’s not just the requests that can be strange; what shows up in lost property can also be strange!

“Over the years, we’ve found a pair of alpacas named Ant and Dec, a 65-year-old Bonsai tree, and an Austin Martin,” Eva says.

“There’s also a dissertation, as well as deeds to a fish…”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.