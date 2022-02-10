Original Stars Steal the Show in the Epic Finale of the Jurassic World Franchise in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion, the long-awaited conclusion to the Jurassic franchise, has been released, and it features the original Jurassic Park stars.

Dinosaurs have escaped from the islands where they were previously imprisoned and are wreaking havoc across the globe, as fans may recall from 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

It’s time for Dr.

Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern).

Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) are two of the main characters in this film.

Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) steps in to assist Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) in containing the “ecological disaster” they have caused.

Ellie and Alan first meet in a tent, ostensibly at a dig site, in a nod to the first film, which was released in 1993.

Alan asks Ellie, “You didn’t come all this way just to catch up?”

She responds, “Are you coming or what?”

Professor

Malcolm also gives a speech in which he says, “We are racing towards the extinction of our species,” a reference to the film’s title.

We are not only powerless in the face of nature, but also its slaves.”

As a giant T Rex approaches the frame, the entire gang comes together and both Alan and Owen say, “Don’t move.”

This film will be the “epic conclusion of the Jurassic era,” according to the trailer.

ET spoke with Dern in October about her plans to return to the action franchise, as she approaches her 55th birthday on Thursday.

“Well, I’m really looking forward to it,” she expressed her delight.

“We had a great time being together and getting back together.”

I’m ecstatic and honored to be a part of something that, at its core, is environmental messaging, thanks to [book author]Michael Crichton.”

On June 10, Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in theaters.

