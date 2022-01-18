Originally, Zachary Levi believed he would lose ‘Shazam’ to John Cena.

Zachary Levi Thought He’d Lose ‘Shazam’ to John Cena Originally

With his new hit series Peacemaker, John Cena has been making headlines.

The wrestler-turned-actor has been hailed as a welcome addition to the DC universe by almost everyone.

John Cena had his sights set on Shazam before becoming the Peacemaker.

Zachary Levi even believed that the main character was Cena’s to take at one point.

Cena’s foray into the entertainment industry was not without its challenges, particularly when it came to superhero properties.

Cena revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had been rejected for a number of superhero roles.

“I’m not sure how many superhero roles I’ve been turned down for.”

Shazam is unquestionably one of them.

“There was a brief attempt at the Deadpool universe, rejection,” Cena said, referring to the fact that he was passed over for the role by Josh Brolin.

Shazam, on the other hand, was the film in which he was truly invested because he felt he was a perfect fit for the role.

“I think like a kid, so Shazam was a lot of fun for me,” Cena explained.

“And when I read the script, I don’t just chase ‘I want to do this,’ I always have to read it.”

Fortunately for Cena, he was cast in the role by chance.

“And the crazy thing was, I wasn’t even first on the Peacemaker list.”

James [Gunn] had a long list, and it had all happened by chance.

“Hey, I’m in Atlanta, and I’d just love to come over and talk to you for a second,” Cena explained.

Cena had been rejected so many times that he expected Gunn to reject him as well.

Gunn, on the other hand, had other ideas for him.

“I think you should do it,” Gunn said of the Peacemaker character to Cena.

“So you’re not rejecting me?” “They usually say something along the lines of, ‘Hey, love you man, but we’re just going in a different direction.'”

Although Zachary Levi took over the role from John Cena, even Levi thought Cena was a shoe-in for Shazam at one point.

Levi revealed that he wasn’t even the film’s first choice in an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

“I’m still surprised I got the job,” Levi admitted.

“I knew The Rock was playing Black Adam, who is basically Shazam’s twin in the comic books.

I like how the bizarro version turned out.

‘I’m not getting this job,’ I thought.

‘I’m not The Rock’s identical twin.’

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.