Orlando Bloom’s engagement ring to Katy Perry is rumored to be worth (dollar)5 million.

Some celebrity couples are able to overcome the difficulties that come with being famous.

Others, however, succumb to industry pressures and end up depriving their fans of something beautiful.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s on-again, off-again courtship was played out with their daughter, Daisy, for years, and it brought them even closer together.

Bloom proposed to the “Firework” singer with an engagement ring reportedly worth (dollar)5 million before they had a child.

A lot of celebrities go all out when it comes to their engagement rings and proposals.

Paris Hilton’s and Kim Kardashian’s engagement rings are among the most expensive.

The engagement bling industry appears to be a big business in Hollywood, with A-listers competing for the most expensive rock.

Bloom, on the other hand, was not left behind.

According to E! News, the actor paid a whopping (dollar)5 million for Perry’s engagement ring.

Bloom proposed in a flower-shaped ring with a pink oval and eight white diamonds on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

After accepting the proposal, the “California Girls” singer took to Instagram to inform her legions of fans.

Bloom also posted the photo and captioned it “lifetimes,” a very brief statement for a very expensive ring.

The ring was described as “truly one of a kind and wild valuable” by experts.

In April 2013, Perry and Bloom first met at Coach’s 3rd Annual Evening of Cocktails and Shopping to Benefit the Children’s Defense Fund.

However, rumors of their possible involvement did not begin to circulate until January 10, 2016, after they interacted at the Netflix Golden Globes After Party.

The two met at the exclusive party and hit it off right away.

The paparazzi began to see the couple together more frequently after that, and in May 2016, the famous couple finally confirmed their relationship.

Bloom and Perry’s courtship had its ups and downs, as do many Hollywood romances.

Rumors of a breakup began to circulate near the end of 2016.

The couple announced their split in March 2017 after less than a year together.

But it was only a matter of months before the tabloids started speculating about…

