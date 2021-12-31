Oscar Isaac joked that he had to pin Josh Brolin’s pubic hair to his face for the movie “Dune.”

Dune is one of the year’s biggest blockbusters.

It’s a science fiction epic that frequently divides critics and audiences.

Oscar Isaac’s performance, on the other hand, appears to be a hit with many viewers.

The film is receiving a slew of awards nominations.

Despite this, Isaac joked recently that for Dune, he had to glue Josh Brolin’s pubic hair to his face.

Another film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel of the same name is Dune.

Denis Villeneuve co-wrote and directed the epic, which follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

He is the heir to a noble family who must travel to Arrakis, a desert planet.

They must defend the spice melange, which is coveted by everyone in the galaxy.

Duke Leto (Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Paul’s father and mother, do everything they can to prepare him for what lies ahead.

Various threats, on the other hand, are willing to go to any length to obtain the galaxy’s most precious resource.

Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Jared Leto, and Peter Dinklage participated in an interview panel hosted by the Los Angeles Times.

They discussed all of their award contenders, as well as some of the challenges they face on a regular basis.

One of these challenges was the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which forced the industry to halt production.

At the time, Isaac was working on Dune and The Card Counter.

For The Card Counter, he was shaven, but for Dune, he sported a full beard.

“Filming [the two]took about the same amount of time because The Card Counter was 20 days,” Isaac explained.

“It’s a tiny little film with me in every scene, but it took about the same amount of time to shoot as Dune.”

“However, with Card Counter, you have a couple of takes,” Isaac continued.

That location is yours for the next six hours.

It’s something you’ve got to get your hands on.

‘Let’s get that helicopter back tomorrow and do that thing again!’ says Dune.

“It was a real pain,” Isaac said, “because we had to shut down four days before finishing the Schrader film because of the pandemic.”

Obviously, this is a heartbreaker.

We didn’t know when we’d be able to return.”

“I knew I had to do the Dune reshoots at some point,” Isaac continued, “and I’m clean-shaven in Card Counter.”

I was pleading with Paul to let us wait because…

