Oscar nominations 2022: See the complete list of Oscar nominees as well as the dates for this year’s Academy Awards.

Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated for best actor as part of a slew of nominations for The Power of the Dog.

The Oscar nominations for 2022 have been announced, and a diverse range of British talent has received nominations.

Belfast, Sir Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film, received numerous nominations, while Benedict Cumberbatch received his expected best actor nomination for The Power of the Dog, which received the most nominations overall (12).

Olivia Colman, who won the best actress Oscar in 2019 for her performance in The Favourite, received a second nomination for her performance in The Lost Daughter.

The nominees were revealed in a live broadcast on Tuesday, February 8th, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross of Girlfriend and Leslie Jordan of Will and Grace.

It came after the announcement of the Bafta 2022 nominees a week before – here are the full list of nominees, as well as when you can watch the awards show.

The Oscar winners for 2022 will be announced on Sunday, March 27th, a month later than the original date of February 27th.

This was reportedly done in order to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.

The Oscars will be broadcast on ABC in the United States, while Sky Cinema in the United Kingdom usually broadcasts the event on a special, temporary channel called Sky Cinema Oscars, with red carpet coverage followed by the actual ceremony.

Due to the two-month delay in last year’s ceremony due to Covid, the eligibility window for entrants has been reduced to ten months rather than a full year.

A film must have been released between March 1 and December 31, 2021 in order to be considered for the award.

“Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “West Side Story” are the best films.

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer” Best actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, “Being

Will Smith in “King Richard,” Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos,” Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog,” and others are among the best actors.

