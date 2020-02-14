Oscar Winner Laura Dern’s Red Carpet Lip-Plumping Secret

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Though she always looks stunning, Oscar winning actress Laura Dern really brought out her A game on the Academy Awards red carpet last night. If you thought she looked especially luminous, you’re right! Certainly part of that is thanks to good genes, but she also collaborated with celebrity makeup artist Gita Bass to get her ready for the biggest night of award season. And that meant using a special lip plumping red carpet secret: the NuFACE Fix.

“NuFACE Fix is the perfect way to prep the lips for a red-carpet-ready pout,” Bass tells E! News exclusively. “The microcurrent technology creates fuller-looking lips without needles and smooths fine lines in just a few minutes!”

In addition to using the NuFACE Fix to get Dern’s pucker into perfect shape, she also used the NuFACE Trinity to prep her skin for a night of spotlight-ready makeup. The result was a beautifully fresh-faced look that stole the spotlight from anyone else who stood near Dern’s orbit!

If you’d like to get Dern’s luminous look from last night’s Oscars, and try out her red carpet lip-plumping secret, shop her beauty breakdown below!

Make sure you check out all our 2020 Oscars coverage, and take a look at the best accessories from last night’s red carpet!