Oscars 2020 Drugstore Beauty: These Stars Shined in Affordable Products

When it comes to red carpet glam, everyone always thinks it’s only about top-dollar brands and unattainable options. But as last night’s 2020 Oscars fashionistas showed, beauty comes in all different kinds of price points!

So many ladies rocked drug store faves that it was hard to share them all, but we chose some of our favorite budget-friendly looks, and where to get them. There’s Beanie Feldstein‘s luscious locks, which she achieved using products from Suave. Or Zazie Beetz, who accomplished her amazing hair with just one product that you can find at Target. And then there’s Gal Gadot, who looked stunning wearing a full face of Revlon. Even Best Actress winner Renée Zellweger used some wallet-friendly hair goods!

Shop their finds below, and create your very own red carpet style!

Rocking some old Hollywood glam, Beanie Feldstein used Suave products to achieve her look.

Zazie Beetz looked incredible last night. Would you believe it took only one drug store hair product to make her hair red carpet ready? It’s true!

Before Janelle Monae set the Oscars stage on fire with her opening performance, she got red carpet ready using Maui Moisture, a luxurious but affordable hair care line.

Academy Award winner (and Academy caller outer) Natalie Portman achieved her seemingly effortless award show hairstyle using Dove products.

Ever gorgeous Gal Gadot put her best face forward using Revlon products, from her brows to her lips, and everywhere in between!

Even Best Actress winner Renee Zellweger got in on the affordable action, using Biolage to get her tresses ready for her big moment in the spotlight.

