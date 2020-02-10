Oscars 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

It’s time to celebrate because the nominees for the 2020 Oscars have been revealed!

On Monday morning, with just under a month to go until the Oscars, actors John Cho and Issa Rae helped the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announce the nominees for this year’s ceremony, set to take place on Feb. 9. The 92nd Academy Awards, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will honor the films, as well as the acting, writing and directing, that have made a major impact in cinema over the last year.

As E! News previously shared, the 2020 Oscars won’t have a host, just like last year’s ceremony. Karey Burke, president of Disney-owned ABC Entertainment, whose network airs the ceremony, recently announced that this year’s award show will not have a “traditional host,” but also noted that it will be an “entertaining show.”

As we gear up to watch the award show, let’s take a look at all of the nominees for the 2020 Oscars below!

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time..In Hollywood

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Rum Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2

“Stand Up” Harriet

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time Hollywood

Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Directing

The Irishman-Martin Scorsese

Joker– Todd Phillips

1917-Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Film Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Keep checking back to E! News for more updates on the nominees as they’re announced live! Watch the livestream of the 2020 Oscars nominations above!