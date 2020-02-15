Oscars 2020: South Korean film Parasite wins Best Picture

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite shocked fans when it became the first ever foreign film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards (Oscars), held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday evening.

The critically-acclaimed movie – which earned four total throughout the show, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature – beat out the likes of Sam Mendes’ 1917, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix earned the Best Actress and Best Actor prizes respectively, as they – along with Best Supporting Actress and Actor winners Brad Pitt and Laura Dern – completed their award season sweep.

During his speech, filmmaker Bong, 50, joked if he could split his Best Director Oscar statuette into five pieces. Speaking in a mixture of English and his native Korean via a translator, he said: ‘Thank you. After winning Best International Feature I thought I was done for the day and ready to relax.

‘Thank you so much, when I Was young and studying cinema there was a saying I carved deep into my heart which is the most personal is the most creative.’

The Okja star then praised ‘our great, Martin Scorsese’ as the audience gave the director a standing ovation, before continuing his speech.

He said: ‘When I was at school I studied Martin Scorsese’s films and just to be nominated was a huge honour, I never thought I would win. When people in the US were not familiar with my film, Quentin always put my films on his list, thank you so much.

‘And Todd and Sam, great directors I admire, if the Academy allows I would like to get a Texas chainsaw and split the award into five and share it with all of you. Thank you, I will drink until next morning.’

The award marked his third time on stage, after earlier wins for Original Screenplay, and International Feature Film, which was previously known as Best Foreign Language Film.

Of scoring Best Foreign Language Film, Bong said when accepting the honour: ‘The category has a new name now, I’m so happy to be its first recipient under the new name. I applaud and support the new direction this change symbolises.’

Producer Kwak Sin-ae also expressed his gratitude as he said through a translator: ‘I’m speechless. We never imagined this would ever happen, we are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and respect to the Academy for making this decision.’

Actress Miki Lee later took the microphone to pay tribute to director Bong. She said: ‘Thank you for being you, I like everything about him. his smile, his crazy hair, the way he talks, the way he walks and especially the way he directs.

‘What I really like about him is his sense of humour and he can make fun of himself and never takes himself seriously, thank you very much.’

Miki, 45, went on to thank Korean cinemagoers who are ‘never afraid to give a straightforward opinion’. She added: ‘I really, really want to thank our Korean audience, our movie goers who have been really supporting our movies and are never afraid to give us a straightforward opinion.

‘That made us never be able to be complacent and keep pushing the envelopes, without you our Korean film audience we are not here, thank you very much.’

Parasite follows the impoverished Kim family, who slowly infiltrate the wealthy Park family. The black comedy thriller won the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, four talented thespians Joaquin, 45, Renee, 50, Brad, 56 and Laura, 56, won the same categories at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.

Zellweger beat out Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), and Charlize Theron (Bombshell) for her role in Judy. It was her second Oscar as she previously won Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for her role in Cold Mountain.

During her big moment, Renee took time in her acceptance speech to honor ‘icons’ including Judy Garland whom she portrayed in the film.

The Bridget Jones star said: ‘This past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland, across generations and across cultures, has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us. They are the best among us who inspire us to find the best in ourselves. They help us to find the best in ourselves. When we look to our heroes we agree. And that matters. Neil Armstrong, Sally Ride…’

She continued: ‘Venus and Serena and Selena… Scorsese. Bob Dylan, Scorsese, Fred Rogers. Harriet Tubman We agree on our teachers and we agree on our courageous men and women in uniform who serve. When we celebrate our heroes we are reminded who we are as one people.’

Judy follows legendary performer Judy Garland after she arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold out concert.

You Were Never Really Here star Joaquin dominated the Best Actor for Joker against Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

The talented actor used the platform to champion many political causes – including the ethical treatment of dairy cows – before breaking down as he recognised his late brother River.

Phoenix said: ‘Human beings at our best are so inventive and creative and ingenious. I think when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles we can … create systems of change beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment.

‘When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric: “Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow.”‘

River Phoenix was a talented actor and frontman of band Aleka’s Attic who famously collapsed and died at the age of 23 of combined drug intoxication following a drug overdose on the sidewalk of West Hollywood nightclub The Viper Room on Halloween in 1993.

Joaquin’s much-loved film Joker follows mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck who is mistreated by society and led into a downward spiral with the eventual path of becoming his supervillian alter-ego.

Actress and film producer Laura won for Marriage Story for Best Supporting Actress, with Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women), and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) narrowly missing out on the coveted trophy.

The Little Women star dedicated her big win to her actor parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern as she said: ‘Some say, never meet your heroes. But, I say, if you are really blessed you get them as your parents.’

In Marriage Story, Laura plays Nora – the fiery divorce lawyer who represents Scarlett Johansson’s character Nicole in her divorce from Adam Driver’s Charlie.

The Tree of Life star Brad earned the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – marking his first ever acting award in the 92 year history of the show. He had previously won a Best Picture award as a producer for 12 Years A Slave in 2013.

He beat out heavy competition for the honour, including Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), and Joe Pesci (The Irishman).

He made sure to thank legendary screenwriter and director Quentin Tarantino as he said: ‘You are original, you are one of a kind. The film industry would be a much dryer industry without you.

Brad went on to praise his co-star and pal Leonardo DiCaprio – whom he shared a hug with before hitting the stage – as he said: ‘Leo I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view is fantastic.’

He briefly became political at the beginning of his speech as he joked about his 45 seconds to speak on stage which was more than ‘the Senate gave [former national security adviser]John Bolton this week.’

The end of his speech featured a dedication to his six children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11, whom he with ex-wife Angelina Jolie: ‘This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you.’

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad), who make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

Taika Waititi, meanwhile, won Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. The 44-year-old New Zealander beat out Steven Zaillian (The Irishman), Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), and Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes).

The comedy-drama film follows a young boy in Hitler’s army (Romen Griffin Davis) finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Pop icon Elton John won his first Oscar in 25 years in the Best Original Song category alongside Bernie Taupin for I’m Gonna Love Me Again from his biopic Rocketman. It was Taupin’s first as John previously won for Can You Feel The Love Tonight? for The Lion King in 1995.

The 72-year-old Tiny Dancer hitmaker said: ‘Thank you to Bernie, who has been the constant thing in my life — when I was screwed up, when I was normal, he’s always been there for me. This is a dream for us. We’ve never been nominated before for anything like this.’

Another historic moment came when Hilda Gudnadóttir became the first woman ever to win Best Original Score for Joker.

The 37-year-old Icelandic musician used her time to send an inspirational message for women as she said: ‘To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up — we need to hear your voice.’

She beat out Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The second award of the night was given to Toy Story 4 in the Best Animated Feature category.

The Pixar and Disney film won against How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus. and Missing Link. It was then followed by the Best Animated Short Film which was won by Matthew Cherry’s Hair Love. The short was triumphant against some tough competition including Dcera (Daughter), Kitbull, and Memorable Sister.

1917 was the betting favorite to win Best Picture and Director, however, it did not earn either – but instead tallied three wins in the Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, and Best Cinematography categories.

Bombshell earned Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker while Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling won Best Production Design.

Former Oscars hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock were the first presenters of the night as they joked about the definition of a ‘demotion’.

The dynamic duo made several hilarious jokes about Amazon head Jeff Bezos, filmmaker Martin, and Mahershala Ali before introducing Regina King onto the stage.

Singer Janelle Monae kicked off the event with an amazing performance of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood inspired by the Oscar-nominated biopic starring Tom Hanks.

She later performed an original song inspired by all the nominated flicks in front of dancers who were dressed as characters from those films.