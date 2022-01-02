Dates for the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Other Awards Shows in 2022

It’s the beginning of a new year, which means that fans of television shows and films are getting ready for award season.

Find out when the nominees for some of the industry’s most prestigious awards will be announced.

Plus, in 2022, you’ll be able to watch the Critics’ Choice Awards, Grammy Awards, Oscars, and more.

In the world of the arts and entertainment, January is a significant month.

The following is a list of dates when fans can learn more about the nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022, as well as other information:

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed until 2022 due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The ceremony was supposed to take place in January, but it was postponed.

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards will be held in 2021, but the association has announced that it will be postponed until 2022.

In addition, the Golden Globe Awards were scheduled for January.

9 in the year 2022.

The Golden Globes, like the Critics’ Choice Awards, have been postponed, but for different reasons.

In early 2021, NBC announced that it would not air the ceremony due to controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s voting practices and a lack of diverse voices within the organization.

In January 2022, look for the following award shows:

The 2022 Grammy Awards can be seen on CBS or streamed live and on-demand from Paramount Plus from 8–11:30 p.m. ET (5–8:30 p.m. PT).

Each year, the Oscars are one of the most important award shows.

The Oscar nominations for 2022 will close on February 15, 2022.

The nominees will be announced on February 1, 2022, and the winners on February 1, 2023.

(8)

Although the Oscars aren’t scheduled to air until March, there are a number of award shows scheduled for February 2022, including:

At 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, TNT and TBS will broadcast the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards live.

The Oscars’ final voting will begin on March 1, 2022.

17 and will end in March.

21.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 4th.

It was originally scheduled to air on February 27, 2022.

27th of September, 2022

The Oscars ceremony in 2022 will be broadcast live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre.

Other award shows scheduled to air in March 2022 include:

Keep an eye on for updates on the nominees and winners from these 2022 award shows, as well as other information.

