Other Cameos in ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ According to the Showrunner

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Were There Any Other Cameos in the Works? The Showrunner Addressed the Rumors

Dexter: New Blood’s season finale aired on Sunday, January 28th.

Fans had mixed feelings about the film, which was released on September 9th.

While some thought it was a “perfect” ending to the serial-killer vigilante series, others thought it was terrible and questioned whether it should have even been renewed.

Other reactions are based on what didn’t happen, such as the absence of certain characters.

Despite the fact that the show was set far away from Miami, David Zayas’ Angel Batista and John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer made appearances.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips has spoken out about his plans for the series, revealing that there were more planned returns than those who showed up.

Dexter: New Blood premiered in November of 2021 on Showtime, more than eight years after Dexter faked his death and fled to the woods.

He was discovered in Upstate New York, where he had established a normal life as sales clerk Jim Lindsay.

But a series of events exposed him.

Dexter was on the verge of fleeing after Iron Lake cops linked him to a local murder and a string of Miami killings.

Harrison Morgan shot and killed him before he could flee.

After staging Dexter’s death as an officer-involved shooting, Harrison fled town with the help of Angela Bishop.

Michael C Hall’s Thoughts on the Finale of ‘Dexter New Blood’

Dexter’s actor, Michael C Hall, was one of the few original cast members in Dexter: New Blood.

While there were rumors of more character appearances, Phillips confirmed that “there weren’t” any more planned.

“We got anyone we wanted,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

He told Collider, “We had Lithgow come back.”

“I just called Lithgow, and that’s how we got him.”

I called him because he’s a friend of mine.

Then David Zayas, who plays Batista, said, “Clyde, I’ll be there tomorrow, just say the word.”

“…Keep in mind that many of the characters from the first eight seasons are no longer alive.”

As a result, there aren’t many of them we could have brought back,” Phillips noted.

“Batista was the most important one because of his relationship with LaGuerta and what he brings to… as you saw, I thought what he brought to the finale was really…,” he continued.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.