Other celebrities who used surrogates to have children include Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and others.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and other celebrities who welcomed their children through surrogates

Surrogates have been used by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and others to give birth to their children.

Check out which celebrities have welcomed children through surrogacy.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and her ex-husband Kanye West, 44, have four children together.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to her two oldest children, North, eight, and Saint, six, she had her two youngest children through surrogacy.

The former couple used a surrogate to carry their third child, Chicago, who is four years old, and their fourth child, Psalm, who is two years old.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give, and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kim wrote on her website after Chicago was born in January 2018.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, announced the birth of their first child together through surrogacy.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a child via surrogate,” the couple wrote in the text post.

“During this special time, we respectfully request privacy so that we can focus on our family.”

The couple, who married in 2018, kept their surrogacy news a secret until the baby was born.

TMZ reported that the couple welcomed a baby girl, though little else is known about her.

Jimmy Fallon, 47, and his wife Nancy Juvonen, 54, had two daughters through surrogacy.

Winnie, their eldest child, was born in the year 2013.

Frances, the couple’s second child, was born in 2014.

On The Today Show in 2013, the late-night talk show host discussed his and his wife’s journey to becoming parents.

“My wife and I had been trying for a baby for quite some time,” he explained.

“We tried a lot of things and ended up with a surrogate.”

Cameron Diaz, 49, and her 42-year-old husband, Benji Madden, welcomed their first child in January 2020.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed, and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the couple wrote in an identical Instagram post.

“She has captured our hearts and made our family complete.”

While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also have a strong desire to keep our child’s privacy private.

“So, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some might even say RAD,” says the author, “we won’t be posting any pictures or sharing any more details.”

According to Us Weekly, the actress regarded her surrogate daughter’s birth as a “miracle.”

The 42-year-old actor Lance Bass, as well as…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.