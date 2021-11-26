Other NewsBlack Friday 2021 sale: 20% off EVERYTHING

and Other News 20 percent off everything on Black Friday 2021

andamp; OTHER Stories is a high-end fashion label that seamlessly blends cool-girl trends with classic wardrobe staples.

They’ve slashed 20% off everything this Black Friday, making it a great time to shop, and here’s what we’re loving.

*We may receive compensation if you purchase products through the links below, but this does not influence our recommendations.

On Black Friday, remember to shop around to ensure you get the best deal.

This Black Friday, andamp; Other Stories is having a huge sale with up to 20% off everything.

Customers must act quickly, as the andamp; Other Stories deal is only valid for today – so don’t wait if you have your heart set on something.

It’s all on offer, whether it’s some new winter layers, a must-have top, a stunning coat, or a festive party dress.

Check out their party wear here; we’re obsessed with this gorgeous strappy sequin midi dress, which you can pair with plaforms and you’ll be ready for NYE.

This on-trend lilac Mohair Sweater will keep you warm and stylish, and if you’re looking for a more wearable neutral shade, look here for more knitwear options.

Discounts will be applied automatically at checkout, so start shopping.

Here are some of our favorites:

Buy the Oversized Turtleneck Knit Sweater here for £68 (a 20% discount).

Buy the Hooded Down Puffer Coat here for £140 (a 20% discount).

Sweater with Ruffled Floral Embroidery, £68 (Saving 20%) – buy here

Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress, £68 (Saving 20%) – get it here.

Mock Neck Sweater, £28 (Saving 20%) – purchase here

Lace Midi Dress, £96 (Saving 20%) – purchase here

Buy the Oversized Knitted Midi Dress for £96 (saving 20%) here.

Flared Cropped Leather Trousers, £212 (Savings of 20%), available here.

Buy the Alpaca Knit Cardigan for £68 (a 20% discount) here.

Buy the Frilled Mulberry Silk Blouse here for £76 (a 20% discount).

Wide Flared Trousers, £60 (Savings of 20%), available here.

Oversized Mohair Knit Sweater, £68 (Saving 20%) – get it here.

http://instagram.com/compCWqNvC9oSzm

The day after Thanksgiving, which is on the fourth Thursday of the month, is always known as Black Friday.

As a result, Black Friday 2021 will be held on November 26th.

However, many retailers will begin offering Black Friday deals a few weeks before the big day.

If you can’t wait for the sale to begin, check out andamp; Other Stories’ current deals.

Yes, it does! Last year, andamp; Other Stories offered 20% off everything on the website, but we have yet to see what will be available in 2021.

As soon as Black Friday arrives, we will update this page…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]