Other parents claim her outfit is ‘inappropriate’ for the school run, but the ‘hot’ mother responds.

Other parents who claim her outfit is ‘inappropriate’ for the school run are slammed by a ‘hot’ mother.

A MUM retaliated against other parents who chastised her for dropping her son off at school in a short pink playsuit that revealed her curves.

Vanesa Medina, a model and lawyer, was filmed on her way to her child’s school in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, this week.

Vanessa is seen in a skin-tight playsuit in the short video, which was shot by another parent whose child attends the school.

She can be seen getting out of her car and carrying her child’s bag to the gate.

A halter-necked top with a cut out at the chest was part of the daring ensemble.

Vanesa’s clothes are “inappropriate” in front of young children, says the woman filming the fly-on-the-wall documentary as she turns around to get back into her car.

Vanessa had worn something revealing at the morning drop off before, according to the disgruntled secret camera wheedler.

The model, who had previously won a Miss Fitness competition in Bolivia, quickly went viral on social media after fellow critics agreed with the cameraperson that the outfit was inappropriate.

Vanesa, on the other hand, was unfazed and took to social media to chastise those who tried to shame her for her attire.

“I wanted to express my gratitude to everyone who sent me messages of support, signs of affection and appreciation with such beautiful words, and defending me on social media over that video that went viral with bad intentions against me that the mother took, wanting to denigrate me, exposing herself with such contempt towards me, and exposing my four-year-old son without knowing it was a crime,” she said.

“Her plans did not go as she had hoped.

By uploading it and exposing me, she had the worst intentions.

“But this post isn’t about that woman; it’s about thanking all of the people who supported me.”

“I am a fit mummy who works hard, and I love my son with all my heart, and I don’t do anything bad to anyone,” she continued.

“Those who know me are aware that I have a heart filled with love and values.”

