Other parents have dubbed Mum’s trick for getting kids to put their shoes on correctly “genius,” and your child will enjoy it as well.

Other parents have dubbed Mum’s tip for getting kids to put their shoes on correctly “genius,” and your child will enjoy it as well.

It can be difficult for children to figure out which way their shoes should go as they grow older.

However, one astute mother has devised an ingenious method of ensuring that her daughter always puts her shoes on the correct feet.

KMCBowsandCrafts, a TikTok user, posted her clever hack on her page and was quickly dubbed a “genius” by other parents.

The mother explained in a video how the best way to teach children about their shoes is to use a sticker.

She cut in half a large pink heart sticker.

She then stuck one half of the sticker inside the right shoe, on the inner sole, next to the shoe’s left edge.

She did the same thing with the other half of the left shoe, positioning it next to the right edge.

Her daughter was then tasked with matching up the sticker image and, as a result, putting her shoes on the correct feet.

People flocked to the comments section after seeing the video to praise the user for the clever hack.

“This is a fantastic idea.

Someone wrote, “I don’t know why I never thought of this!” while others praised her for being “brilliant” and “clever.”

“I wish I had these when I was a little girl, I was always shamed for not putting them on the right feet,” one person wrote, while another added, “I wish I had these when I was a little girl, I was always shamed for not putting them on the right feet.”

Another grateful viewer wrote, “Where has this life hack been all my life?”

Even older kids joined in the fun, with one user writing, “I’m 16 and still put my shoes on the wrong feet!”

