Other royals are ignoring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Diva Demands,’ according to an expert.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their retirement as senior royals in 2020.

The couple has been attempting to make a living in America.

They have, however, continued to seek help from the royal family on occasion.

Other royals, according to a royal expert, are ignoring some of their “diva demands.”

One major request from the Sussexes—specifically, Harry—relates to security.

He recently filed a request for judicial review of a decision made by the Home Office, which denied him the right to fund police protection for his family while visiting the UK.

The Sussexes are currently paying for their own private security, which Harry claims is insufficient.

Harry claimed that being born a royal “inherited a security risk at birth, for life” in a statement released by a spokesperson.

In July 2021, for example, Harry’s security was reportedly “compromised” while leaving a charity event when he returned to the UK.

His family was also threatened by “well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family,” the statement said, “but that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK.”

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to their home in the absence of such protection.”

“The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country in which he wants his wife and children to be safe,” the statement continued.

There is too much personal risk when there is no police protection.

After nearly two years of pleas for security in the UK, Prince Harry hopes that his petition will bring the situation to a close.”

Experts claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘contributed’ to a ‘Hate Speech’ against the royal family.

The royal family has remained silent in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s legal action.

The Sussexes are being overlooked due to their “diva demands,” according to royal commentator Neil Sean.

“As we now know, the British monarchy is currently undergoing its own turmoil,” Sean explained in a YouTube video, “and as a result, Harry and Meghan’s diva demands are way down the pecking order.”

Several events are affecting the royal family right now, including Prince Andrew’s sexual assault trial.

Sean also stated that the Sussexes have been “received with stonewall silence from senior members of the British monarchy,” adding that these senior royals were also reportedly…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.