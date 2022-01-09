Other Zoey 101 Secrets: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Surprising Departure

The Unexpected Departure of Jamie Lynn Spears and Other Zoey 101 Secrets

Jamie Lynn Spears rose to fame thanks to the Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, which debuted 17 years ago.

Even though the children have grown up, now is an ideal time to return to school.

Ashley Benson, Harry Shum Jr., Janel Parrish, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Brandi Cyrus, KeeganAllen, Jessica Stroup, and Kevin McHale all had bit parts in Zoey 101, which premiered on Nickelodeon 17 years ago, turning a certain pop star’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, into a sitcom darling and serving as an early stepping stone for all sorts of future famous names who had

Though the show only lasted four seasons, fans were ecstatic when the cast reunited to film a sketch for the reboot of All That and then came together again in 2020 to make a video for a new recording of the show’s theme song, “Follow Me (Zoey 101).”

“This has been a long time coming!” Spears said of the All That project to E! News, which marked the first time many of them had seen each other in years.

“I’m ecstatic to be able to reunite the cast and relive so many incredible memories, but I’m even more ecstatic about what’s to come in the future.”

The now 30-year-old mother of two has stated that she is open to a Zoey 101 reboot or series that picks up with Zoey and her co-stars Dustin Brooks, Chase Matthews, Dana Cruz, and others as adults, and it’s heartening to see the cast remain friends.

However, the timing would have to be just right to bring all of the actors together, and the discussions would have to be led by the actors themselves.

Spears captioned a photo of a headline stating that she was “in talks” for a reboot in July 2019 with, “Yo, @nickelodeon, have your people call my people.”

In 2020, she said on the Chicks in the Office podcast, “It has to be them as young adults.”

“It has to connect with our fans now, just as it did then.”

She might be ready to go now, after taking some time off to focus on her family, but in the meantime, here’s some Zoey 101 trivia to celebrate the show’s 17th anniversary:

