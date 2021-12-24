Others claim Princess Diana’s former employee was ‘crawling the walls’ during Christmas to get away from the Royal Family.

The royal family has been spending Christmas at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk since 1988.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives days before Christmas as part of the family’s tradition, and the rest of the family joins her on Christmas Eve.

From when they must change clothes to when they can open their gifts to when they should be ready to eat, the Sandringham House has a number of rules and protocols that everyone follows.

Princess Diana was one of the few people who didn’t agree with all of the rules.

According to those who knew the princess, whenever she had to go to Sandringham for the holidays, she was “crawling the walls” and couldn’t wait to get out.

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it isn’t if you spend it doing things you despise.

Christmas with the Windsors, according to a royal expert and one of Princess Diana’s former employees, was not something she enjoyed.

Some of the family’s long-standing holiday traditions can be “too much” for those who did not grow up with them, according to the documentaryA Very Royal Christmas: Sandringham Secrets.

“Diana didn’t like Christmas with the Windsors,” royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell said.

She wanted to spend as much time as she could in her room.”

Paul Burrell, Diana’s former butler, agreed, saying that his former boss would always tell him that by the end of a Sandringham Christmas, she was “crawling the walls” and “couldn’t wait to escape.”

But it wasn’t just Diana who struggled with the royals’ Christmas traditions; experts say Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson did, too.

“I’m sure there will be moments of stress and tension for members of the royal family, as joyful and wonderful as it undoubtedly is,” said Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl.

“After all, they aren’t in their own house, and they are following the queen’s book of royal Christmas, which is understandable.”

After she and Andrew began to have marital problems, the Duchess of York was reportedly banished to another property on the Sandringham estate.

Fergie and Diana divorced their husbands in 1992, but they still spent the holiday season at Sandringham until their divorces were finalized a few years later.

The women spent every Christmas alone after their marriages ended.

Diana’s…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.