Oti Mabuse says she won’t be nervous judging Dancing on Ice and says Brendan Cole of Strictly won’t get any special treatment.

Oti Mabuse says she won’t be nervous judging Dancing on Ice and assures Brendan Cole of Strictly that he won’t get special treatment.

Oti Mabuse, the newest judge on Dancing On Ice, discusses the pressures of being a judge, starting a family, and why her parents never expected her to do so well.

She’s one of the most successful Strictly Come Dancing pros of all time, having won the Glitterball trophy two years in a row.

Oti Mabuse, on the other hand, has been rumored to be leaving the dance floor later this year for months.

Is it safe to assume that now that the 31-year-old has joined the judging panel of ITV’s Dancing On Ice – where she made her debut this evening – we’ve seen the last of her on Strictly?

The BBC show’s producers are so concerned that they’ve already begun compiling a list of possible replacements, but the woman herself claims she can’t make up her mind.

“I adore Strictly, and we just had the final with all the drama.”

Did you catch a glimpse of me [during the final]?

“I was a shambles.

My make-up had come off.

I was like [pretends to cry]as everyone descended the stairwell.

It’s played such an important role in my life.

“Strictly has been the best part of my entire dancing career.”

So I really don’t know yet.”

Oti originally stated in April 2021 that she intended to make the previous year’s series, in which she was paired with ex-England rugby union player Ugo Monye, her final, but she later changed her mind a month later.

“I’m not sure why I said that, but I’ll take it season by season.”

“I’m not sure what happened to me,” she explained.

“This is the thing,” she says now.

You can say something, but then you walk on to that floor and see your entire family, and there’s so much love and passion that you kind of think to yourself, ‘It’s amazing to feel amazing.'”

Oti has been brought in to replace John Barrowman on Dancing On Ice after it was announced that he would not be returning to the judging panel following his apology over historic allegations of flashing on the set of Dr Who.

Ashley Banjo, 33, and Olympic ice skaters Jayne Torvill, 64, and Christopher Dean, 63, will join her on stage.

However, the South African admits she was on the verge of declining the part.

“I had to think about it for a long time…” she begins to laugh.

“Do you see what I’m wearing? [Oti is dressed in a massive puffer coat, jumper, scarf, and woolly hat for our interview] I get cold! A lot.

So, there’s the ice and the cold…

“However, I adore the show.”

I’ve always been a fan.

I’ve always used Twitter…

